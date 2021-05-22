newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Newhart’: Legendary Season Finale Airs on This Day in 1990

By Jon D. B.
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ue3T6_0a7ZTAet00

Watch and relive one of the best television finales in history with the perfect last scene of Newhart, which aired on this day 31 years ago.

No show, before or since, has done it better. Everyone from A&E to TV Guide and TV Land has declared the Newhart series finale as “one of the most memorable in television history.”

The finale, of course, revealed the whole of Newhart as a dream of one Dr. Bob Hartley, icon Bob Newhart’s character from the previous The Bob Newhart Show. It’s a phenomenal twist that played out perfectly and has left a lasting impact on pop culture, to say the least.

At first, audiences aren’t sure what’s happening as Newhart himself rolls over in bed. Then, as the wife to Dr. Hartley, Emily, reprised by Suzanne Pleshette, rolls over, the live studio audience goes absolutely ham. It is then that viewers realized they were, in fact, now in the bedroom set from The Bob Newhart Show.

As Dr. Bob, Newhart explains to Emily the very strange night he just had.

“Honey, wake up! You won’t believe the dream I just had…”

And the rest, as they say, is history. Relive the legendary series finale below, courtesy of RetroNewsNow:

‘Newhart’ Sets a New Standard for Series Finales

With this last scene, the CBS sitcom was cemented as one of the best of the best. Originally airing from October 25, 1982, all the way to this finale on May 21, 1990, Newhart would run for a whopping 184 half-hour episodes.

Many fans watching along on Twitter recall that very night in 1990, too. One such follower, Phillip, has a priceless story to go along with:

“My local station cut off the finale broadcast with an 11 o’clock news promo JUST before this reveal because of an accident with the timer. Viewers were so pissed off that the station was forced to rerun the entire episode again on Sunday afternoon!” he replies to RetroNewsNow. What a blunder..

Others, like fan Char, are quick to chime in with “Best. Finale. Ever!” Can’t argue there, Ms. Char! Several others echo the sentiment, with followers responding everything from “Still one of the best “twist” endings ever!” to “One of the all time greatest endings ever!”

The finale itself, titled “The Last Newhart,” brought a brilliant close to Newhart’s near-decade long run. The episode holds an incredible 9.5 rating on IMDb, too. This becomes even more impressive when compared to the series’ rating as a whole, which sits at 7.7.

Fascinatingly, the cast of The Bob Newhart Show reunited in a prime-time special in 1991, a year after Newhart’s spectacular ending. One of the things the interview does is analyze Bob’s dream. Watch below as actress Suzanne Pleshette talks reprising her role of “Emily Hartley” on the final episode of Newhart:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lWAQWFAnaI&t=1445s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Suzanne Pleshette Interview Part 4 of 5 – TelevisionAcademy.com/Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lWAQWFAnaI&t=1445s)

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Newhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Land#Season Finale#Legendary Television#Television Series#Tv Series#A E#Tv Guide And Tv Land#Honey#Javascript#Televisionacademy Com#Icon Bob Newhart#Series Finales#Television History#Dr Bob#On This Day#Greatest Endings#Dr Hartley#Rolls#Imdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Happy Days’ Airs Series Finale in 1984

Back in 1984, “Happy Days” finished its amazing run on ABC on this day with an hour-long finale featuring a marriage and Fonzie getting a son. So, let’s set it all up for a minute. The episode titled “Passages” shows Chachi, played by Scott Baio, asking Joanie, played by Erin Moran, to be his wife. This comes on the heels of the twosome breaking up for a bit. Meanwhile, Fonzie, played by Henry Winkler, is adopting Danny, his little brother from the Big Brother program.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Original ‘Roseanne’ Airs Series Finale in 1997

Fans of the original Roseanne probably still are perplexed at the ending of the beloved show 24 years ago. On this day in 1997, the series came to an end (check that, it’s first end). Season nine certainly had been a bizarre one. Roseanne, the loud, sarcastic blue-collar wife and mother, won the Illinois state lottery. The family bank account increased by more than $100 million.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Cheers’ Airs Its Final Episode in 1993

Twenty-eight years ago today, “Cheers” made its final last call. When a show airs for 11 seasons, you have to pull out all the stops for the series finale. And that’s exactly what “Cheers” creators did. Not only did they write the PERFECT final episode, but they also spent weeks promoting the finale. And the hype worked. An estimated 42.4 million households across the country tuned in to watch the final episode. At the time, those numbers made the episode the second-highest-rated series finale of all time. The series finale of M*A*S*H held the first place spot. Needless to say, the “Cheers” finale was the highest-rated episode of the 1992–1993 television season in the United States.
TV & VideosThe Independent

When is the final season of Ellen?

The final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, often shortened to Ellen, is due to conclude with its 19th and final season sometime in 2022. The daytime talk show has been on the air since 2003, running for 18 seasons so far. Its final episode does not have an exact...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Blue Bloods' Showrunner Planned The Season 11 Finale As A Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Blue Bloods Season 11 finale, “Justifies the Means.”. Season 11 of CBS’ police procedural Blue Bloods came to an end with a rousing finale, and while the show is indeed coming back for Season 12, as announced by the network in April, that renewal wasn't a sure thing when the season was still filming. And showrunner Kevin Wade revealed the reason why he and the show's creative team crafted the Season 11 conclusion in a way that would have also worked as an official series finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Last Man Standing mulled a Newhart-style series finale

The Fox comedy said goodbye on its own terms Thursday night after 194 episodes, nine seasons and two networks. But Last Man Standing fans could've been treated to a Newhart-style ending featuring Tim Allen as Home Improvement's Tim "The Toolman" Taylor and Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill had The Toolman not appeared earlier this season. "We talked about it. Yes, we did," says showrunner Kevin Abbott, telling TVLine: "Yeah, especially because Bob Newhart and Tim Allen are (two of the) only (comedians) who have had two series that went longer than five seasons. I wouldn’t have felt bad for borrowing from that, because I think it would’ve been honoring Bob Newhart. And we did talk about it, and had we not done Tim Taylor meets Mike Baxter earlier in the season, we might’ve done something like that. But we also wanted to end on the (Outdoor Man vlog), since the vlog was the signature device of the series." Abbott says he felt "enormous pressure" to end Last Man Standing on the right note after its unexpected cancelation and first series finale on ABC in 2017. "When we came back, we got the gift of being told it was the final season," Abbott tells Deadline. "It was a gift, it was really a great thing that they did for us, because it allowed us to plan, and to appreciate, and to really be grateful for what we had. I wanted to make sure that we did it right in our minds, and most importantly, Tim’s mind, because he’s the one most invested in it. He’s given a lot, over the years, to the show, and it was important to be rewarding him for that, to give him the respect that he deserves. We sat down to think, what do we want out of this final episode? We quickly came to the conclusion, we didn’t want it to be a sad episode. Ideally, the series finale is the embodiment of what the show was, with the added message of saying, hopefully, ‘thank you.'” Asked by TVLine how he'd like Last Man Standing to be remembered, Abbott says: "I hope it’s remembered as one of those shows that people could watch with their entire family, and recognize themselves or their family members (in our characters). Laugh about what’s funny, and maybe see the humor in some of the situations that aren’t funny. That’s how I’d like Last Man Standing to be remembered."
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Starsky & Hutch’ Airs Series Finale in 1979

Over the course of four years and 92 episodes, Dave Starsky and Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson endeared themselves to the American public. With the help of their informant Huggy Bear and their trusty Gran Torino, the plainclothes detectives wreaked havoc on the criminal world of Bay City. Dave Starsky, played by...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Fantasy Island’ Final Episode Aired On This Day in 1984 on ABC

It is said that all good things must come to an end. This was the case for the popular television show “Fantasy Island” during the mid-1980s. The series finale of the unique show aired on May 19, 1984. That’s 37 years ago today! The Twitter account @RetroNewsNow also reminded television viewers and the show’s fans of its final episode with a tweet that included footage from the show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Dolly’ Starring Dolly Parton Airs Final Episode in 1988

Thirty-three years ago, country music legend Dolly Parton’s variety show “Dolly” aired it’s final episode. By 1988, Dolly Parton was a country music icon. She had co-starred on The Porter Wagoner Show, went solo and landed several number-one hit songs, and made a name for herself across the music world. So it’s not surprising that ABC’s television network knew Dolly would make a great variety TV show host. They gave Dolly Parton her own show called “Dolly” and on September 27, 1987, the very first episode aired. The first episode featured guest stars Dudley Moore, Hulk Hogan and Oprah Winfrey – now that’s variety!
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Seinfeld’ Airs Final Two-Part Episode ‘The Finale’ in 1998

On this day, a show about “nothing” came to an end 23 years ago. The popular sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its finale on May 14, 1998. For nine seasons, “Seinfeld” entertained audiences with its colorful cast of characters. The show followed a fictional version of Jerry Seinfeld and his friends living in New York City. During its run, the show became insanely popular. And over the years, the characters managed to make many enemies. Audiences connected with the main cast who were often selfish and never seemed to learn from their mistakes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Mom’ series finale, ‘Young Sheldon’ season finale top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “Mom” -- Time for a big group hug. The warm-hearted sitcom that dared to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction -- and brought Allison Janney a pair of Emmy Awards -- closes the curtain on its acclaimed eight-year run. In the series finale, Bonnie (Janney) gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill (Beth Hall) and Andy (Will Sasso) take a big step in their relationship. (9 p.m. Thursday, CBS).
TV Seriesallabouttrh.com

RHONJ Recap: Season Finale

It’s the Jersey finale, and is it just me or did this season just fly by? I guess time flies when you’re having fun, or in the case of these ladies, not so much fun. I guess it’s only appropriate that we wait until the finale to meet the infamous Louie who is finally making his RHONJ debut. You can tell he’s nervous being on camera but he clearly is smitten with Tre and treats her like a princess which is a welcome change from Juicy Joe. I’m getting some serious overly done Botox vibes from Louie but it’s Jersey, so I won’t hold it against him as it seems to be the norm there. The two seal their dinner date with a passionate kiss and Tre definitely seems head over heels in love. It’s nice to see her happy and on cloud 9 after going through so much these past few years.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’: Everything to Know About the Season 1 Finale

As “Big Sky” ended its first season on Tuesday night, one might wonder if storylines started, ended, or were put in the to-be-continued box. The ABC series, which will return for a second season, saw Ronald, played by Brian Geraghty, and Scarlet, played by Anja Savcic, make their relationship official.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'The Conners' Season 4: Will There Be Another Season

The Conners will air its current season finale on Wednesday, May 19, which sets up two big weddings in Season 4 of the show and sees Maya Lynne Robinson return for the first time in two years as Gina, the wife of DJ (Michael Fishman). With the finale, "Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear", setting so much up for the next season, fans have been left wondering whether Season 4 of the show has been ordered by ABC.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Dallas’ Spin-Off ‘Knots Landing’ Aires Series Finale in 1993

Knots Landing, like Dallas and Dynasty, knew how to milk the drama out of every last heart-racing moment. And on May 13, 1993, Knots Landing ended its 14-year run with a flourish. There was a bomb on a plane, corporate gamesmanship and a key character coming back from the presumed dead. Another major character returned for some revenge. This was a prime-time soap at its most soapy.
TV & VideosPosted by
1077 WRKR

‘Newhart’ Finale Anniversary Brings On a Benson Rant About Age

Maybe I should title this The Curmudgeon Chronicles. I spent some forty years trying to be, if not on the cutting edge, at least, hip to current trends and topics. Part of it was, and is, my job, but like everyone, I’m discovering side effects of the life shutdown forced on us by the pandemic. Or maybe it’s just shining a light on the passage of time. But, the fact is, maybe I think what I’ve figured out that is, pop culture is no longer aimed at me. At. All.
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ series finale, multiple season finales top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “NCIS: New Orleans” — After seven seasons of tracking down lawbreakers in the Big Easy, Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and the crime procedural spinoff are calling it a wrap. The centerpiece of the series finale is Pride and Rita’s (Chelsea Field) backyard wedding, but there’s also some work to be done. Pride must find who attacked Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid), while trying to figure out Sasha’s (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son. (10 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS).
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

FOX Renews ‘9-1-1’ for Season 5!

The time has finally come! The crew at Station 118 in Los Angeles aren’t going anywhere. After much anticipation, FOX has given first responder drama 9-1-1 a season 5 renewal for the 2021-22 broadcast season!. 9-1-1, following the fictional lives of first responders and 911 operators in LA, is FOX’s...