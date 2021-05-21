Love Project: “Push Forward” Letterpress Available Tuesday, May 25th @ 10 AM PDT!

Equality and empowerment for ALL people regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation has been a cornerstone of my philosophy and a focus of my art for many years. I originally made my “Power and Equality” image in 2007 but updated it to this new “Push Forward” version as a reminder that until there is true equality, we must continue to push forward. This “Push Forward” print is released in conjunction with Robert Poulton’s Love Project in support of the fight for social justice and to help put an end to systemic racism. Proceeds from every “Push Forward” print go directly to organizations fighting for social justice, education and the arts. Robert is not only an activist and comrade, but a great artist and designer, so check out his other Love Project images and buy one in solidarity with the movement for racial justice!