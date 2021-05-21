Richard “Byron” Weightman III – NORTH FORT MYERS, FLA., FORMERLY BELLE VERNON
Richard “Byron” Weightman III, 63, of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away on March 9, 2021, after a long journey with blood cancer. Born in North Charleroi, Pa., on May 13, 1957, he was the son of Joanne Whitelaw Weightman (North Fort Myers, Fla.) and the late Byron Weightman Jr. He had a successful career working for local government in the water industry for 32 years, retiring in 2008 from the City of Fort Myers. He is a lifetime member of the Southeast Desalting Association. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Wells Weightman; son, Ryan (Becca) Henry of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter, Lauryn Weightman (Matt) of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren, Jake, EJ, Parker and Charlie; brother, Bob (Mary) Weightman of North Fort Myers, Fla.; sister, Valinda Weightman Truax (Kevin) of North Fort Myers, Fla.; niece, Marley Weightman; and mother-in-law, Ardiena Wells. The Weightman family will welcome friends at Belle Vernon Cemetery Chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021. Masks are required. Feel free to wear your Steelers or favorite sports team jersey. Lunch to follow at the North Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Department Social Center at 543 Broad Ave. Donations in his memory can be made to the Halo House Foundation in Houston, Texas, www.halohousefoundation.org.monvalleyindependent.com