Richard “Byron” Weightman III – NORTH FORT MYERS, FLA., FORMERLY BELLE VERNON

Rocco L. Sciore Jr., 62, of Belle Vernon, Washington Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children Saturday, May 8, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 8, 1958, in North Charleroi, he was the son of the late Rocco L. Sciore Sr. and Catherine P. Tomalski Sciore. A lifelong resident of Belle Vernon, Rocco was Christian by faith. He was an EMT with the former CAS Ambulance service and later completed his education at Westmoreland Community College, graduating as a registered nurse and working at Mon Valley Hospital, Westmoreland Hospital and Washington Communities Human Services Inc., where he retired. He loved being a nurse and helping his parents. Rocco loved classic rock ‘n roll, especially Bob Segar, whom he would listen to for hours. Rocco was also a radio host for years at WPQR in Uniontown, was a professional DJ and owner of RLS Productions, worked in construction and was the previous owner of Rocky’s in lower Belle Vernon. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a history buff. Rocco was like a living history book and could tell you anything you needed to know. His wife, children and pet dog, Boomer, were his world and he would do anything to make them happy. He had a heart that cared completely and a smile and laugh that lit up the room. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Federer Sciore, to whom he was married 13 years; three children, Rocco L. Sciore III, Amanda Sciore and Charlie Sciore; pet dog, Boomer; and two siblings. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183, followed by funeral services at 6 p.m. with Pastor Randy Landman (who married the couple 13 years ago) of First United Methodist Church, West Newton, officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Belle Vernon Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.