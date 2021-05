Heat star wing Jimmy Butler has had an outsized impact on the club during the games he has been available this season, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Chiang notes that the Heat are 6-13 in games played without Butler this season, meaning Miami is 33-19 when Butler has suited up. The veteran wing is averaging 21.5 PPG and career highs of 6.9 RPG, 7.1 APG and 2.1 SPG for the club.