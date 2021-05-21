Kenneth A. Bruce – Dagsboro, Del. and formerly of Charleroi and Washington, D.C.

Mr. Kenneth A. Bruce of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Washington, D.C., passed away at home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, while in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice. Ken was born on Nov. 2, 1949, in Charleroi, to the late William Henry and Helen Duvall Bruce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Bruce and Joel David Bruce. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Mae Bruce of Dagsboro, Del.; a daughter, Christine Manlapaz (Wil) of Olney, Md.: and a son, Jeffrey Bruce (Amanda) of Owings, Md.; two brothers, Thomas Bruce (Barbara) of Charleroi and Brian Bruce (Terry) of Chesapeake, Va.; and a sister, Alice Burton of Monongahela. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Grace and Ethan Manlapaz and Tanner and Carly Bruce. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE, 19966, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m., for visitation with the family. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.