‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Honors Late Sister in Touching Tribute 15 Years after Her Death

The daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter took to social media on Friday to post a tribute to her late sister 15 years after her tragic death.

23-year-old Barbara Katy Chapman was killed in a car accident 15 years ago, the day before her father’s wedding. One of 12 of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s children, Barbara Chapman was survived at the time by her mother, Lyssa Greene, and her four-year-old son.

But Dog the Bounty Hunter still went on to marry Beth Smith, his longtime companion. After he and his family consulted with their minister, Dog the Bounty Hunter agreed that the wedding should go on as planned. He decided to break the bad news to his guests during the wedding reception.

Although the ceremony was very emotional, Dog, Beth, and their wedding guests celebrated the life of his daughter and their marriage all in one.

Fans React to Photo from Daughter of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

And on Friday, the ninth out of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 12 children, Lyssa Chapman, posted a series of photos of her sister. She also penned a heartwarming message to her sister 15 years later.

“15 years without you. Living every day to make you proud. I’m working on myself sister, working thru all our childhood traumas, raising my daughters with all the things we dreamed for. I got Travis set up too,” Chapman wrote, referring to Barbara’s son Travis.

“I feel like I need to apologize for not living to my potential, and taking those things for granted,” Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter continued. “This day of the year always reminds me of how short life is. How much pain there is, and how special it is to truly feel joy. I hope to see you in my dreams real soon big sissy. I love you today, tomorrow, every day.”

There is no question that Lyssa Chapman knows what it is like to be in the spotlight. Growing up with Dog the Bounty Hunter as her father, and also starring on the popular show herself, she has attracted quite the following over the years.

Known as “Baby Lyssa” on the show, hundreds of her fans made sure to offer up their support. “I’m sure she is proud of you,” one follower commented. “Praying for you today and sending giant hugs,” another fan wrote. “Praying for you and I know she’s proud of you,” another said.