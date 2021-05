Full vaccination is required for students who live on campus or come to campus for any reason. Last week, the president announced that all students who reside on campus or come to campus for any reason for the Fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated prior to their arrival on campus. At this time, we are sharing details from our updated COVID-19 vaccination requirement policy statement. Understanding that our students come from a wide array of communities across the country and around the world, we want to ensure that students can adequately prepare for their upcoming arrival on campus.