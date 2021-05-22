newsbreak-logo
How I Met Your Mother creators regret the Monica Lewinsky jokes they wrote for David Letterman on The Late Show

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Lewinsky tweeting an UberFacts tweet asking "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?," former Letterman writer Carter Bays tweeted: "Back in the 90s, as a writer for Letterman, I was an active contributor to the Make Jokes About Monica Lewinsky Industrial Complex. It's one of my biggest regrets. What a (queen) she's turned out to be." His writing partner Craig Thomas "seconded" Bays' comment.

