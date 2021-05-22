San Diego Symphony Announces Inaugural Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

newsbreak-logo
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. San Diego, CA — The San Diego Symphony today announced its inaugural season of concerts at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the spectacular new year-round outdoor venue with 360-degree views of downtown, the marina, and the bay. Opening August 6-8, the season will offer more than 40 concerts between August and November 2021, including eight concerts led by Music Director Rafael Payare. From classical music to Broadway, film, jazz, pop, Latin and classic rock, the season will showcase more than 50 featured artists who will perform as part of the Symphony’s expanded schedule of diverse outdoor concerts.

