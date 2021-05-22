San Diego Symphony Announces Inaugural Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Today, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announced the new season of its cinematic series “Movies in Concert,” featuring the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra playing the award-winning scores live to picture for Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (October), Home Alone (November), and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ (February). These films join the previously announced and already on sale Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in May of 2022. All films will be displayed on a 40-foot screen in Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com beginning May 21 at noon. For further information, visit aso.org/movies.