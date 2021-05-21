New signs, art to mark Market district

HIGH POINT — The High Point Market district and its seven neighborhoods in the city’s downtown area are getting new signs, art installations and other branding ahead of the upcoming spring Market.

Resulting from a long-term strategic planning exercise with the High Point Market Authority board of directors, the effort aims to create a districtwide brand identity for the biannual High Point Market and help people find their way around the 13-block area, said Carol Gregg, an authority board member and owner of High Point-based Reg Egg Furniture. She is chair of the board’s neighborhood committee.

“This new branding initiative captures the incredible energy of the furniture industry during Market,” she says. “Weaving informational and directional elements throughout the district will elevate the High Point Market experience for attendees, which reflects back to positive impacts for both our industry and local community.”

The overall project will be executed in phases each Market through the end of 2022.

Spring Market is scheduled for June 5-9.

Work to install the branding is scheduled to begin May 26.

Decorative totems will be erected at popular entrance points into the Market district, ensuring a welcome invitation to attendees. Brand messaging will be on street poles, pole wraps in the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, and directional totems outlining buildings, services and neighborhoods, the market authority said in a press release.

“Clean graffiti” will be positioned throughout the district via a sidewalk power-washing process. In subsequent phases, exterior building murals, decorative crosswalks, and other sign structures will be added.

Visual cues like color coding on signage and identifying existing structures also will be used to designate the various neighborhoods.