No. 1 - Hialeah police say one woman is the mastermind behind a rental scheme that lasted from October 2020 to May 2021. Kenia Robles, 38, faced a judge for some 70 counts. Hialeah police say they have been working this case for two months before making the arrest. They also say she has an active warrant out of Marion County for a similar scam. Police have found 19 victims and believe she scammed about $20,000 from them. NBC 6 reached out to an attorney representing Robles but have not received a comment back yet. To hear more about what police say Robles did, click here for the story from NBC 6 anchor Johnny Archer.