Presidential Election

Judge orders ‘QAnon Shaman’ to undergo psychological exam

By UPI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21 (UPI) — A federal judge on Friday ordered an alleged Capitol rioter self-described as the “QAnon Shaman” to undergo a psychological exam. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia said Jacob Chansley — who also goes by the name Jake Angeli — must be evaluated to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

