Donald Trump personality cult, Trumpian scourge, Trumpian clone and big lie about the 2020 elections are hereby rejected as affronts to those of us graced with intelligence and common sense. Froma Harrop (“Liz Cheney is not going to the 'political wilderness," May 14) and her fellow Democrats and media attacking President Trump and most of us with a conscious just don’t seem to get this notion that our Preamble is worthy of any consideration. We engaged toward peace, freedom and prosperity not only here, but also abroad. Does this make us and our children idiots needing a mind gut?