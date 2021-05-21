newsbreak-logo
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata girls capture True Team Section title

By John Sherman john.sherman@ecm-inc.com
hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Wayzata won the Section 7AAA Girls True Team Track Meet May 19 at Wayzata High Stadium. After a few events, with the Trojans already out to a big lead, the only question was would they reach the 500-point mark. With one event, pole vault, still not decided as of the 19th, Wayzata had 476 points to 407 for second-place Minnetonka. Wayzata sophomore pole-vaulter Kalea Dale was still in the running as one of five girls to clear 8 feet, 6 inches. The favorite from Eden Prairie, Carolyn Tarpey, had yet to take her first vault.

