Wayzata girls capture True Team Section title

As expected, Wayzata won the Section 7AAA Girls True Team Track Meet May 19 at Wayzata High Stadium. After a few events, with the Trojans already out to a big lead, the only question was would they reach the 500-point mark. With one event, pole vault, still not decided as of the 19th, Wayzata had 476 points to 407 for second-place Minnetonka. Wayzata sophomore pole-vaulter Kalea Dale was still in the running as one of five girls to clear 8 feet, 6 inches. The favorite from Eden Prairie, Carolyn Tarpey, had yet to take her first vault.