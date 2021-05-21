newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Deliciously Easy Sustainable Eating

basinlife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, consumers are beginning to use one more guideline to determine how to spend their food dollars: sustainability. The public is increasingly curious about where and how their food is produced and what impact it has on the environment — and for good reason. The world’s population is rapidly expanding and it’s estimated there will be over 9 billion people on the planet by 2050.

www.basinlife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Meat Eating#White Meat#Good Food#Sustainability#Food Drink#Healthy Food#Eating Foods#Plant Based Foods#Flexitarians#Usda#Fooddata Central#D#Classic Blended Burger#Bpt#Sustainable Nutrition#Plant Based Foods#Food Choices#Healthy Diet#Vegetables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Mexican vs. Spanish Chorizo: What's What?

If you like cooking with sausage, you’ve probably used chorizo at some point. This pork sausage is heavily seasoned—and very delicious! But not all chorizo is the same: If you're making a recipe that calls for it, you need to know about Mexican vs. Spanish chorizo so you can pick the one that's right for your recipe. They're both great—but they're not interchangeable.
Recipesmashed.com

Ina Garten Loves This Ingredient So Much, She Buys 6 At A Time

Apparently Ina Garten loves white truffle butter. The Barefoot Contessa loves it so much that, when talking with Food Network about the 10 store-bought ingredients that she adores, she admits that she "[orders] like six of these and keep them in the freezer." White truffle butter, as Bon Appetit explains,...
Recipesthelesabre.com

Stirrin’ it up in the kitchen

One of the best meals on this planet, in my opinion. Making stir fry is so versatile. It can be made with chicken, steak, a variety of vegetables, and sometimes grains. It is quick, easy, and can be saved for leftovers…yum. Join me on my adventure of stirrin’ it up...
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Quick cook: Whipped ricotta tops this easy roast beet salad

I am a little late to the ricotta party. For a long while, this Italian whey cheese has been relegated solely to lasagnas and other filled pasta dishes. Aside from that, ricotta has not played a role in much of my cooking, likely due to unfortunate first impressions, the ho-hum results of part-skim varieties that tend to be watery, grainy and lacking in character.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Rachael Ray Says To Slice Your Vegetables This Way For Perfect Baked Eggplant

If there's one thing celebrity chef and talk show host Rachael Ray knows a thing or two about, it is Italian cooking. Her lifelong passion for the cuisine is attributed to her Sicilian grandfather (via NPR). So when it comes to a traditional Italian dish such as eggplant parmesan, it makes sense that Ray wouldn't go for American-style — breaded and fried — and opts instead for a baked version. "It's healthier and easier, and a whole lot quicker, if you roast the eggplant and layer with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parm," Ray said on the "Rachael Ray" show website.
Philpot, KYPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Philpot Stew Is Surprisingly Delicious [RECIPE]

Many times, on the air, I have admitted that I am not a cooker. I grew up with a mom that only cooked because we had to eat and Holy cooked what my dad liked. Let's just say, his tastes were bland and full of meat and potatoes. My mom would cut recipes out of magazines but rarely cooked them. The only time that she would get a little creative was during the holidays. But rest assured, she still made all of my dad's usual favorites.
Recipescopykat.com

Grape Salad

Grape Salad with Cream Cheese Dressing is a delicious recipe for a fruit salad. Now, honestly, calling this salad isn’t something I feel quite right about. It is really much more like a creamy dessert. Table of Contents. What Do You Do With That Big Bag of Grapes?. What Type...
RecipesVermilion Standard

Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson on the many pleasures of home cooking

Our cookbook of the week is Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories by Nigella Lawson. To try a recipe from the book, check out: Chocolate, tahini and banana two ways; brown butter colcannon; and chicken in a pot with lemon and orzo. As both a companion and pandemic project,...
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Vegan Sushi Bowls with Ginger Marinated Tofu

All the flavor and texture of sushi without the hassle of making the rolls. These vegan sushi bowls are perfect for a build-your-own weeknight bowl or to make ahead and enjoy throughout the week. Just 10 ingredients required, naturally plant-based and gluten-free, and SO satisfying. Let us show you how it’s done!
RecipesPosted by
IBTimes

Shavuot: Delicious Dairy Recipes To Enjoy On The Jewish Holiday

Shavuot is said to be an important albeit lesser-known Jewish holiday. Part of the holiday's custom is eating dairy foods. Below are some delicious recipes to try for this year's Shavuot. An important Jewish holiday, Shavuot, is here and one of the customs for the holiday is to eat delicious...
RecipesMorganton News Herald

These delicious dip recipes from TikTok are perfect for potlucks

We’re not all culinary masters, so figuring out what to bring to backyard barbecues and potlucks can be a challenge. Instead of being the store-bought chips and dip person every time, try these simple DIY dip recipes from TikTok. 1. This cheesy crab dip is going to go fast. Cassie...
Food & Drinkshealthdigest.com

Rice Vs. Potatoes: Which One Is Better For You?

Whether you're a vegetarian, an omnivore in search of a side order, or you've decided to give the Starch Solution Diet a try, chances are there is going to be a rice or potato dish in your future. But is it better to eat rice or potatoes? Is there a nutritional difference between the two?
Food & DrinksNews4Jax.com

Delicious, Simple, & Easy Meals with Publix | River City Live

Publix is dedicated to providing a work environment where associates are encouraged to learn, grow and give back. That’s why we are proud to announce for the 24th consecutive year, Publix has been honored as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking No. 42. We are 1 of only 5 companies to have made the list every year since its inception in 1998.
Food & Drinkstucson.com

Tequila, chile powder is just what your gravlax needs

I’ve been on a fresh fish kick lately and have been waiting for wild salmon season to begin so that I can prepare a favorite dish of mine. The Scandinavian classic of salmon cured with dill is easy enough to make, but I’m finding these days that I prefer a more Sonoran-centric version — salmon cured with cilantro and chile flavors.
Ohio Stateocj.com

On the road again with delicious breakfasts aplenty

The excitement of traveling is in the air. We have all been cooped up for over a year now and we are itching to get out of Dodge. Traveling abroad, across the U.S. and through the wonderful state of Ohio has taken me on quite the gamut of accommodations from a yurt in The Wilds, and camping in Betty, our T@B teardrop, to high-end hotels and of course everything in between. Experiencing unique lodging and my foodie ways have become a bucket list pursuit for me that started even from a young age. In the summer of ’83, the unique choices of lodging and food primarily fell to bed and breakfasts and their regional cuisine. Our family vacation that year took us across New England notches, lakes, foothills, the Atlantic Coast and White Mountains. In those days without mobile phones, booking.com and google maps to help you secure overnight accommodations, we were left with a bed and breakfast book and the good old fashioned Rand McNally Atlas to assist us on our trek. The food was amazing and planted a seed for a lifetime romance. A few years later as a college student, I landed a job as a soup and veggie cook at North Hero House. It was a B and B on steroids tucked on the small island of North Hero, and surrounded by beautiful Lake Champlain. Think Kellerman’s in the Catskills minus the dirty dancing! We cooked up some fabulous breakfasts and the evening meals complete with cocktails that could rival a 5-star. I had the time of my life and my romance with bed and breakfast and country inns was alive and well.
RecipesVermilion Standard

Karen Barnaby: Facing up to delicious sandwiches

There’s a book in my collection called Open Sandwiches and Cold Lunches: An Introduction to Danish Culinary Art by Asta Bang and Edith Rode. It was published in 1948 and may be the most opinionated book on sandwiches ever. From the bread, to the butter, to the mayo, and the...
RetailPosted by
Red Tricycle

New Rice Krispies Treats Are Neapolitan-Themed Deliciousness

The classic Rice Krispies treat is hard to beat. Unless it’s chocolate. Or strawberry. This summer, you can have them all, thanks to the return of a fan-favorite flavor and a new Neapolitan-Inspired pack!. photo: Kellogg’s. You’ll soon be able to snag Strawberry Rice Krispies treats, packed with fruit-flavored marshmallow...
Recipestmj4.com

Shrimp With A Delicious Twist!

You've probably never had your shrimp like this! Chef Michael Agnello joins us once again from Thunder Bay Grille specializing once again in another seafood twist you can't miss! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat, served with bacon? Oh. M. G. New menu items like this one keep their menu...
RecipesTemple Daily Telegram

Corn on the cob is a delicious addition to your meal

In less than 15 minutes, you can have fresh, crunchy, sweet corn on the cob cooked perfectly in your Instant Pot. Add corn on the cob to your grocery list for a juicy and delicious addition to your meal. Choose lower fat toppings such as lime juice, chopped fresh cilantro, chili powder, or reduced-fat sour cream.