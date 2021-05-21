The Internet Is Freaking Out That One Person Wrote a Mean Thing About Shrek

As Shrek turns 20, it turns out that the internet has a lot of opinions about the movie, and today is the day those opinions were unleashed on an unsuspecting world. It all began when The Guardian published a controversially critical take on the film for its 20th anniversary – and it quickly became apparent that the debate had plenty of layers. You know, like an onion. Some social media users immediately went to bat for their favourite ogre, while others dunked on the movie with the same level of vigor Thelonious exhibited when he dunked Gingy into a glass of milk.