newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Internet Is Freaking Out That One Person Wrote a Mean Thing About Shrek

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is the holiest of days for fans of ogres and Smash Mouth. It is the 20th anniversary of the release of Shrek, the impossibly popular animated franchise starring Mike Myers as a lovably cantankerous ogre who goes on a quest to save his swamp by rescuing a princess. The film, the first megahit from DreamWorks Animation, spawned a massive multimedia franchise of movies, spinoffs, games, shorts, toys, theme park attractions, and even a Broadway show. (Just because he’s an ogre, doesn’t mean he can’t dance, dude.)

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamworks Animation#Animated Shorts#Short Film#Princess#Smash Mouth#Dreamworks Animation#Twitter#Hulu#Blockbuster Animation#Film Critic#Sort#Broadway#Cinema#Mind#Toys#Theme Park Attractions#Ogres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Movies
Related
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Classic "Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Being Removed From YouTube Forever

On May 22, 2007, a 55-second video of a British toddler named Harry being bitten by his baby brother Charlie was uploaded to YouTube and soon after became an online phenomenon. In the years since the "Charlie Bit My Finger" video has become one of the most-viewed viral videos of all time with over 880 million views and today, Saturday, May 22, 2021, will be your last day to view it. The video's creators are deleting the video from YouTube on May 23rd to turn it into a 1/1 NFT up for auction.
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

The Hilarious Adventure Comedy ‘Shrek’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I remember being blown away the first time I saw Shrek. This film has a stellar cast, breathtaking animation and it told a touching tale. Since the release of this movie there have been a number of sequels and a popular Broadway show. Well now it is coming out on 4K Ultra HD. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The one thing everyone is saying about The Pursuit of Love

The BBC's new three-part series The Pursuit Of Love starring Lily James and Dominic West just landed, and it's already got people talking. There's one thing in particular that everyone is saying about the new period drama, and we can totally see why. In case you need a recap, The...
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: 'Woman in the Window' has intriguing ideas, messed-up ending

Everyone in "The Woman in the Window" thinks Amy Adams is out of her mind. The question is: Do we?. The adaptation of A.J. Finn's blockbuster novel has an intriguing, deeply cinematic idea. Its agoraphobic heroine, a psychologist named Anna (Adams), spends every day in sleepwear, drinking, abusing prescription meds and watching old black-and-white movies on TV. Grieving the end of a marriage, she's gone down such a dark hole that the movies begin to blur with her life, which director Joe Wright visualizes by blending clips from "Laura" and "Rear Window" into scenes of Anna dozing on her sofa with a half-empty bottle of booze.
MoviesPosted by
Indy100

12 facts about Shrek on 20th anniversary of film’s release

It’s been 20 years since the US release of the 2001 film Shrek and, despite the two decades that have passed, it seems people are just as enthused about the franchise as they were when the first one came out. Really, who can forget Mike Myers’ Scottish accent?. As fans...
MoviesLiterary Hub

Finally, a movie that proves being good with words will get you laid.

Let me tell you about a little film I watched the other night: a 2009 flick lost to the annals of history called Love Happens. It stars Jennifer Aniston as an unlucky-in-love florist. Judy Greer reprises her lifetime role as the tough-love best friend, but this time she is also an erotic slam poet. (The best moment in this film is quite possibly the one in which Judy Greer is assisting an elderly woman at the flower shop and starts reciting a poem that ends on “battery-operated sex.”) There’s also Martin Sheen as a grieving father who has begrudgingly become the caretaker of his deceased daughter’s annoying parrot.
MoviesIGN

The Internet Has a Lot of Opinions About Shrek Today

As Shrek turns 20, it turns out that the internet has a lot of opinions about the movie, and today is the day those opinions were unleashed on an unsuspecting world. It all began when The Guardian published a controversially critical take on the film for its 20th anniversary – and it quickly became apparent that the debate had plenty of layers. You know, like an onion. Some social media users immediately went to bat for their favourite ogre, while others dunked on the movie with the same level of vigor Thelonious exhibited when he dunked Gingy into a glass of milk.
Moviesnatchitochesparishjournal.com

They Don’t Make Movies Like They Used Do – At Least Not Many

I just don’t know about the movies they’re making these days. It seems that with very few exceptions — and I’ll talk about one of those in a minute — all Hollywood wants to produce are horror movies, superhero movies and kids’ movies. Now I know there’s a reason for that, because those must be the kinds of movies that most folks want to see. Hollywood’s not going to make movies that would result in empty theaters or nobody watching them on streaming.
Moviesmix929.com

Smash Mouth doesn’t mind being the ‘Shrek’ band: “It’s a wonderful thing to be attached to”

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Shrek, the DreamWorks animated film that went on to spawn a franchise and a million memes. But it also established Smash Mouth as the official Shrek band: Their 1999 hit “All Star” opens the film, and their cover of The Monkees‘ “I’m a Believer” closes it. Now, 20 years on, the band is proud of the association.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Cher Reveals Official Biopic Is Under Production

Cher marked her 75th birthday by revealing that an official movie about her life and career is now under production. The award-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress said in a tweet that the biopic will be written by Eric Roth, known for authoring Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born and many other movies.
MoviesPolygon

These things actually happened in the Shrek movies

Shrek is now 20 years old, so you’d be forgiven if you don’t recall just how gonzo Dreamworks’ Oscar-winning film, its three sequels, and the various spinoffs really were. As Shrek writer and Gingerbread Man voice Conrad Vernon told us this month, the creative team behind Sherk drew most of their inspiration from The Simpsons, Mad Magazine, and other satire, rather than the animated canon. As a result, the movies are chock full of weird, off-color humor.
Moviesimdb.com

These 14 Secrets About Shrek Will Warm Any Ogre's Heart

For years, Shrek was considered the ugly stepchild of the DreamWorks empire. The way director Andrew Adamson saw it, company co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg "was going through his 'I want to make serious animation for adults,'" Adamson recently told Inverse. And the flatulent, anti-social, cantankerous Af ogre didn't exactly fit the bill. "This was sort of a bastard child," Adamson continued. "It was the island of misfit toys to a large degree. Everyone who didn't work out on another project got sent onto Shrek." Agreed editor Sim Evan-Jones, "There was always a little bit of a rebel spirit about the Shrek gang. There was a shared empathy that...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Perspectives: One of The Things I Thought the Pandemic Had Wiped Out for Good

This week, I’ll attend a critics’ preview of the Disney movie “Cruella.” It will be my first time at an early screening since March 11, 2020. I’m surprised that I’m getting back on this particular saddle — and it’s not because of the uncanny feelings that come with leaving the house to revisit certain activities. I’m surprised, rather, because I didn’t think this particular corner of the movie business would ever return.
MoviesVanity Fair

Shrek Isn’t Worth Getting Mad About

On Tuesday morning, the entire internet was talking about Shrek. Well, okay, maybe not the entire internet, but at least a small, Twitter-using corner of it. The Guardian published a twenty-year retrospective on the smash-hit, Cannes-competing animated film by critic Scott Tobias, who declared Shrek “a terrible movie.” This enraged many lovers of the cherished film, each jumping on Tobias’s take as a priggish, missing-the-point, faux-edgy clickbait rant.