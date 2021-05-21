newsbreak-logo
The Honest Company Goes Public, Founder Jessica Alba Nets $130M

By Nicholas Slayton
csq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honest Company—the bath, beauty, and home goods firm founded by Jessica Alba—went public in early May 2021 and is already on the rise. Stocks closed on the first day of the initial public offering at $23 per share, well above the $16 opening value. The 44% jump in value puts the company’s worth at $2.68B, and Alba’s shares are now worth $130M. She founded the company in 2011. The Honest Company focuses on eco-friendly products for the home, including cleaning and baby items, and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Alba currently serves as director of the company’s board and as chief creative officer.

csq.com
