MLB

LEADING OFF: Mikolas back with Cards, Cole vs Abreu, Chisox

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
___

DELAYED DEBUT

Miles Mikolas returns to the majors for the first time since starting the opener of the 2019 NL Championship Series for St. Louis. He'll start for the NL Central leaders when they play the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

The 32-year-old Cardinals right-hander missed last season after surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his pitching arm. He has been on the injured list this year with a sore right shoulder.

Mikolas went 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts and two walks in 12 1/3 innings during three injury rehabilitation outings with Triple-A Memphis.

Mikolas was an All-Star in 2018 when he tied for the NL lead with 18 victories. In 2019, he tied for the NL lead with 14 losses.

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

Gerrit Cole (5-2, 2.03 ERA) is on the mound for a Yankee Stadium matinee against AL MVP José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League.

“Obviously, this is a tremendous offensive club,” Cole said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us. We’ll get a good measuring stick of I guess where we’re at.”

The $324 million right-hander is coming off a 5-2 loss Monday at Texas, where he allowed a season-high five earned runs in five innings. His 85 strikeouts are the most by a Yankees pitcher through the first nine starts of a season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Abreu returned to the lineup Friday night after missing three straight games in Minnesota with left ankle inflammation. Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.41) makes his first career appearance against New York.

BIEBER BOUNCE-BACK?

Indians ace Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.17) starts at home against Minnesota after lasting a season-low 4 2/3 innings in a 3-2 loss at Seattle in his previous start.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fanned seven against the Mariners. That ended his major league record streak of 20 straight games with at least eight strikeouts.

Kenta Maeda (2-2) starts for the Twins.

CALIFORNIA CRUISIN'

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98) is unbeaten in 17 consecutive regular-season starts since a loss to Colorado on Sept. 21, 2019.

Buehler pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in his last start to beat Arizona.

Buehler now faces the Giants on the road. He is 4-0 in seven games against San Francisco.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rough time in first rehab start

Mikolas (shoulder) made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and took a loss to Durham, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out three. Mikolas worked up to 57 pitches -- 39 which found the strike zone -- but he...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Looks ready to come off IL

Mikolas (shoulder) worked six scoreless innings for Triple-A Memphis in his most recent rehab outing Sunday. He gave up four hits and a walk and struck out three. Making his third rehab start for Memphis, Mikolas not only worked deeper into Sunday's contest than the previous two outings, but he was also more effective. He pumped in 57 of his 80 pitches for strikes, and that sort of workload suggests he's sufficiently stretched out for starting duty at the big-league level. Expect the Cardinals to reinstate him from the 10-day injured list and have him start one of the team's three games against the Cubs during the upcoming weekend.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas could make season debut

Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas began a Triple-A rehab assignment this week, and it seems likely he’ll make his 2021 major league debut soon. Mikolas said his last rehab start should be May 16 or 17, after which he figures to return to the majors, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat tweets.
MLBsemoball.com

Mikolas hurt in return, Molina homers, Cards top Cubs 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to get injured in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Saturday night. Molina broke...
MLBCovers.com

Cubs vs Cardinals Picks and Predictions: How Rusty is Mikolas?

There aren’t many rivalries in sports better than the one between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. The National League Central foes’ disdain for one another runs deep, resulting in great drama in the field. Despite Game 1's lopsided result, Game 2 on Saturday should be more of...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Miles Mikolas shows best stuff in final rehab start

JUPITER, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo on Photo Day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) In what will likely be his final rehab start, St. Louis Cardinals’ starter...
MLBMLB

Oviedo's outing undone by three pitches

It was a night of three pitches for Johan Oviedo. The first went wild, and the second two went out of the yard. Each bit him as the Cardinals were forced to split Wednesday’s twin bill with the Mets thanks to a 7-2 nightcap loss at Busch Stadium following the wacky Game 1 win. The loss ended the Cards’ six-game winning streak.
MLBMLB

Conundrum vs. Reyes: 'Pick your poison'

The Cardinals knew when they plotted out a 100-inning map for Alex Reyes in relief that it would need some deliberate action on their part to hit it. After all, only three National League pitchers since the turn of the 21st century have hit the century-mark while pitching exclusively out of the bullpen -- and none of them were tried-and-true closers.
MLBWSLS

LEADING OFF: Tatis tests positive for virus, Harvey vs Mets

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA) and Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15) are slated to start for San Diego at Colorado in a single-admission doubleheader to make up Monday night’s postponement at Coors Field. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. The...
MLBharrisondaily.com

Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals snap 11-game skid, beat Chisox

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City batter Hunter Dozier were forced to leave after a frightening collision on a popup, and the Royals ended an 11-game losing streak …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers get Corbin Burnes back for series finale vs. Cards

The host Milwaukee Brewers will have right-hander Corbin Burnes back on the mound as they close out a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. The teams split the first two games of a series that has featured good starting pitching. Burnes (2-2, 1.53 ERA) has been...
MLBCovers.com

Twins vs White Sox Picks: ChiSox Continue Their Strong Home Play

We've got a full slate of 15 games on the MLB betting board on Tuesday, including an AL Central battle between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. This is the first contest in a three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field and oddsmakers are expecting a close one, with the White Sox currently installed as slim -120 home favorites.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBspotonflorida.com

LEADING OFF: Ivey debut, Cubs-Cards, Rodn tries to rebound

A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ DEBUT TIME IN TEXAS Tyler Ivey is set for his major league debut for Houston against his hometown Texas Rangers just a few miles from where the right-hander grew up watching the Astros' biggest rival. The 25-year-old expects...