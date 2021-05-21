Sounders sign Abdoulaye Cissoko to First Team contract

Jordy Delem’s injury against the San Jose Earthquakes left the Seattle Sounders a little shorthanded when it comes to defensive depth. Delem’s primary position since joining the organization has been as a defensive midfielder, a position where the club is well-stocked. With the transition to a 3-5-2 formation in 2021 Delem was in line to see more of his minutes as a centerback, a role he often plays with the Martinique national team. But without him Brian Schmetzer only had the four players arguably in line for starters’ minutes in the back three. Enter Abdoulaye Cissoko.