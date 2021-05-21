BORSTAR agents rescue three individuals near S2 highway
OCOTILLO — US Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector successfully rescued three individuals Tuesday, May 18, according to a press release. The incident occurred at about 7:35 p.m., when El Centro Sector received information from the California Highway Patrol Radio Communications regarding a distress call made from an individual who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 23 miles west of Calexico. The individual stated he was with two others and that they were lost and out of water. The information was relayed to El Centro Station agents performing their assigned duties in the area and they responded to the location to begin searching for the group. El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents also responded to the area to assist in the search.www.thedesertreview.com