Salt Lake City, UT

Luke Sanders named to University of Utah Spring 2021 Dean's List

 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — University of Utah congratulates more than 8,700 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Local students named to the Spring...

