Melon supplies transition back to domestic growing regions

Imperial Valley has a long and historic relationship with growing melons. The Spanish Friars included melons in their mission gardens, and melons were grown on a small scale throughout California during the 19th century. The first larger commercial cantaloupe fields were planted here in the Imperial Valley in the early 1900s, according to the California Department of Food and Agricultural webpage. To reach the east coast market, the melons were flown to ensure freshness. Soon the melons were shipped in refrigerated railroad cars, lowering the transportation costs.