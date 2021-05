Atlanta United’s progress under Gabriel Heinze has by no means been a linear movement. The early experiences of 2021 have ranged from the best soccer the Five Stripes have played since 2019 to long and dreary spells of empty possession. But the midway point of May has rolled into view and Atlanta is no longer dealing with CCL-induced schedule congestion, nor is Heinze’s style brand-new. The Five Stripes need to start picking up results with four games already under its belt and a visit from first-place CF Montreal is the perfect opportunity to put early-season worries to rest.