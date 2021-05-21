Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: Player ratings

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. It’s a battle at the top of the Western Conference on Wednesday, when the 2nd San Jose Earthquakes will play host to the 1st Seattle Sounders. San Jose started the season with an away loss against Houston but have been great ever since, winning all three matches. In their last match they beat Real Salt Lake by 2-1 on the road, in a match where they were down by 1-0 till the 82nd minute. However, Wondolowski (who had just came in a few minutes prior) pulled even at the 83rd minute, before scoring the winning goal jus 4 minutes later for the final 2-1. San Jose have scored in all four matches so far in the season, but have not kept a single clean sheet. And that’s a tough stat with the hot Sounders coming to town on Wednesday.