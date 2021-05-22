My First Castle Panic Board Game Only $13.96 on Amazon (Regularly $20)

Around this time last year, I dumped Amazon Prime membership. I figured it would be interesting to describe what’s changed for us, what hasn’t, and our road ahead with Amazon. While I’m certainly not unique in quitting Amazon Prime, I feel it’s important to let everyone know it’s possible to live a fruitful life without it. I say this half-jokingly, but it’s also indicative of where we’re collectively at with this company. How people “cope” with not having Amazon Prime shows how far Amazon has sunken their claws into our society. Speaking of, I highly recommend everyone watch the PBS Frontline episode on Amazon from February last year. I watched it prior to quitting Prime, and it played a huge role in my decision to do so. That, and the seven reasons below.