My First Castle Panic Board Game Only $13.96 on Amazon (Regularly $20)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re going to take a wild guess that some of your fanciest shoes haven’t gotten much mileage over the past year, correct? Those high heels and fall boots that you were looking forward to showing off might be sitting there gathering dust and cluttering up your closet (especially if you’ve been working from home). There are endless ways to organize shoes — whether in an over-the-door shoe organizer, cubby hole shelves, or a big basket by the front door. But finding an organizer that is easy on the eyes and doesn’t take up too much space can be a challenge. Enter the Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer, one of the most beloved shoe shelves on Amazon.