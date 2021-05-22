2021 PGA Championship weekend odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors
Phil Mickelson has turned back the clock at Kiawah Island, entering the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship tied for the lead. With a victory at the PGA Championship 2021, Mickelson will become the oldest major winner (50) in golf history. Mickelson fired a three-under 69 on Friday, thanks to five birdies on his final nine holes. The 50-year-old is joined by Louis Oosthuizen atop the 2021 PGA Championship leaderboard at five-under par.www.cbssports.com