Chandler, AZ

Chandler doctor warns green tea extract can cause liver damage

By Brittni Thomason
AZFamily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler dad said an over-the-counter supplement many people take daily almost cost him his life. "When something hits you really quick, acute, it's devastating to your life for a period of time, and I'm close to the other side of that, but it's still a pretty recent memory," said Michael Sisco.

