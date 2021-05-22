Chandler doctor warns green tea extract can cause liver damage

You may only pay attention to your fingernails when you're nervously biting them or getting a manicure, but keeping an eye on your nails—both those on your fingers and toes–can also be helpful, as they tend to be a window revealing your overall health status. Fingernails and toenails can hold the key to discovering skin conditions, infection, or deeper underlying diseases. "For the general population, nail health is most often an indicator of poor nutritional intake or poor digestion," Sara Norris, ND, a naturopathic doctor at the Paracelsus Natural Family Health Center, told Healthline. But other abnormalities in your nails could also reveal signs of thyroid, heart, and even lung issues. Keep reading to learn what you should look out for on your nails in terms of the health of your lungs, and for more things your body can tell you, If You Notice This on Your Skin, You Could Be at Risk for 13 Cancers.