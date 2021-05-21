newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia, PA

The Mann Center is Screening Toy Story With The Philadelphia Orchestra Playing the Soundtrack Live!

By Hec
wooderice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mann Center is Screening Toy Story With The Philadelphia Orchestra Playing the Soundtrack Live!. Movie goers long enjoyed the Mann Center movies and orchestra combos. Now it looks like for the first time since the pandemic, the Mann Center is brining the fun back! Just announced via social media, The Mann Center will be screening the Disney classic Toy Story and the legendary Philadelphia Orchestra will be on-hand to play the full soundtrack live!

wooderice.com
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
