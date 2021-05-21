Since World War I, Soldiers Memorial honors the brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice

Soldiers Memorial opened to the public in 1938 — 20 years following the end of World War I. The memorial opened with three primary goals — the first to serve as public memorial to St. Louisans who had lost their lives in World War I, the second to serve as museum to hold artifacts of the war, and the third to provide a space that could be used for veteran and public functions. To this day, the memorial continues to meet those goals. But, first and foremost, Soldiers Memorial is a memorial.