newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Since World War I, Soldiers Memorial honors the brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoldiers Memorial opened to the public in 1938 — 20 years following the end of World War I. The memorial opened with three primary goals — the first to serve as public memorial to St. Louisans who had lost their lives in World War I, the second to serve as museum to hold artifacts of the war, and the third to provide a space that could be used for veteran and public functions. To this day, the memorial continues to meet those goals. But, first and foremost, Soldiers Memorial is a memorial.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Cold War#Veteran#War Memorials#Military Women#Soldiers Memorial#The Court Of Honor#United Nations#North Korean#The North Koreans#Non Communist#Brand Ave Studios#Public Memorial#Men#U S Military Forces#Soviet Union#Military Training#Communism#Museum#Countless Warzones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Country
Iraq
News Break
World War II
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing 14

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. A young child, among the injured, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said. Stresa Mayor Marcella...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul: 'I'm not getting vaccinated'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday that he will not be getting vaccinated against COVID-19. During an interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio show on WABC 770 AM, Paul, an ophthalmologist, said he’s making the personal decision because he’s already had COVID-19. Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ted Cruz knocks MSNBC's Brian Williams over 'Kremlin Cruz' label

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tore into journalist Brian Williams after the MSNBC anchor dubbed the lawmaker "Kremlin Cruz" during a segment last week. The dustup came after Cruz criticized a video put out by the Pentagon telling the story of a recruit who marched for marriage equality before joining the armed forces. The senator called it "woke" and "emasculating" to the U.S. military, and shared his comment along with a Russian propaganda video depicting members of its military as strong and masculine.