Upwardly Mobile: Emily Lawyer, Northern Rivers Family of Services

By Upwardly Mobile submission
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Rivers Family of Services announces that Emily Lawyer has been promoted to the newly created position of Assistant Superintendent. Lawyer, who joined the organization as Assistant Principal at the Neil Hellman School in 2020, will oversee academic and administrative operations for educational services in Albany and Schenectady, working with leadership at both Neil Hellman and at the School at Northeast and reporting to Chief Officer of Education Services/Superintendent Kris Youmans.

www.timesunion.com
