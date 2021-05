BOSTON – Charlie Coyle wasn’t about to make a big production out of it, but the Boston Bruins forward finally snapped out of the longest offensive drought of his career. The big-bodied center struck for the game-winning goal in the third period of Boston’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Thursday night, and in doing so scored a goal for the first time in 28 games dating back to February. The goal was all Coyle, too, as he tore a puck away from Sam Reinhart along the sideboards in the neutral zone, carried Reinhart on his way to the net and then finished with a nasty offering under the crossbar.