Youthstream is pleased to announce that the partnership with Vertex Pistons will also continue for the 2021 and 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship seasons. Vertex Pistons are the multi-titled pistons that for decades have accompanied the champions of off-road specialties to victory, thanks to the solid know-how that the Italian manufacturer has begun to develop since 1953, the year of its birth. An innovative technology that has produced a line of high-performance racing products developed expressly for motocross, enduro, rally and Moto3, thanks to which the Vertex Pistons brand has become the reference in the sector.