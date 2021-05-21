Community Calendar
PENINSULA — Timberland Regional Library has partnered with the Peninsula Players for monthly after dinner story times for adults. In the virtual program, “Friends with Words,” seasoned theater actors will entertain and inspire us with stories and poems that are close to their hearts. The Peninsula Players will present Friends with Words at 7 p.m. on May 27. Register online at events.TRL.org for the Zoom links. For answer to questions, contact Amy Hitchcock at ahitchcock@trl.org.www.chinookobserver.com