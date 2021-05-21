newsbreak-logo
Long Beach, WA

Community Calendar

 3 days ago

PENINSULA — Timberland Regional Library has partnered with the Peninsula Players for monthly after dinner story times for adults. In the virtual program, “Friends with Words,” seasoned theater actors will entertain and inspire us with stories and poems that are close to their hearts. The Peninsula Players will present Friends with Words at 7 p.m. on May 27. Register online at events.TRL.org for the Zoom links. For answer to questions, contact Amy Hitchcock at ahitchcock@trl.org.

Pacific County, WA

Ilwaco, Washington, Receives $2.17 Million for Storm Water Improvement Project

Pacific County, Washington’s Ilwaco City Council secured funding for a storm water improvement project along Baker Bay. Pacific County, Washington’s Ilwaco City Council authorized Mayor Gary Forner to enter into agreement with the Washington State Department of Ecology to secure $1.85 million in grant funds for a storm water improvement project along Baker Bay.
Pacific County, WA

Rapid sales pace continues driving up local home prices

PACIFIC COUNTY — Houses in Pacific County continued selling as fast as they came on the market in April despite rapidly rising prices, according to a report from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Although there were 54 new residential listings added in April, the 45 sales that closed in the...
Pacific County, WA

Pacific County cases increase to just under 1000 total

In the past week, Pacific County has seen 23 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death. In his weekly update, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall shared that the county reached 999 total cases as of Wednesday, up from 976 the week prior. Compared to the 2010 U.S....
South Bend, WA

Millam Field will soon be under construction

South Bend, WA – Millam Field will soon be under construction. The South Bend School District is slated for over three quarters of a million dollars in grant funding to apply toward the renovation of Millam Field at South Bend High School. The completed project will include a synthetic turf...
Chinook, WA

Letter: Build an economy or just be someone's backyard?

Matt Winters is 100% spot on in his May5 editorial in the Chinook Observer! I would underline that locals working in the service industry based on tourism do not make enough to even consider owning a home. This effect and others have been the basis of my argument for years to attract other industries that provide a wage where people can afford a newer car and live here without being paycheck to paycheck. Back in the mid 1980s, we used to pay a carpenter over $20 per hour (about $60 per hour in 2021 dollars). What happened?
South Bend, WA

7th-12th grade South Bend students return to 4 days of in-person learning on Monday

South Bend, WA – South Bend Jr. Sr. High School will be welcoming 7th-12th grade students back to 4 days of in-person school per week beginning Monday, May 10. According to Superintendent Dr. Jon Tienhaara, all students K-12 were previously scheduled to return to 4 days per week on May 3, but grades 7-12 were delayed due to COVID-19 case rates in Pacific County being above 200 per 100,000.
Pacific County, WA

Willapa Hills Trail closure prepares for new overpass

A mile of the Willapa Hills Trail is closed to prepare for a new overpass. Washington State Parks issued a notice that 1 mile of the Willapa Hills Trail east of Pacific County is closed as it prepares for the construction of an overpass.. Contractors for State Parks will build...
Ilwaco, WA

Ilwaco Saturday Market off to hot start

ILWACO — The Ilwaco Saturday Market kicked off last weekend with big crowds and brisk business. It was the centerpiece of revamped May Day activities after covid and other factors interrupted the long-running Loyalty Day Weekend in Long Beach and Ilwaco. Stands along the Ilwaco waterfront were greeted with favorable...
Pacific County, WA

Pacific County marijuana sales continue to soar

PACIFIC COUNTY — On a Tuesday afternoon in April, a line of customers stretched from the door of one Ilwaco business down the sidewalk toward Howerton Avenue. Some stood patiently for more than 30 minutes, all awaiting an opportunity to purchase pot at Freedom Market. It was April 20 after...
Chinook, WA

Bids: PROJECT: NUMBER: Chinook Martin Demo PC:R50:2021-1

Sealed bids for the following Public Works Project will be received until 2:00 p.m. on May 20, 2021 at 600 Capitol Way North, MS: 43158, Olympia, Washington, and will be publicly opened and read. Due to the safety and health of the public and employees WDFW CAMP is temporarily closing...
Pacific County, WA

Pacific County staying in Phase 3

OLYMPIA — Pacific County and most other counties will remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan for at least two more weeks, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday. Inslee said at his May 4 news conference that he is pausing counties at their current phase, to be reevaluated in two weeks, meaning that Pacific and 35 other counties will remain in Phase 3, while three counties — including Cowlitz — will remain in Phase 2.
Pacific County, WA

County commissioners again endorse Chinook recognition

SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners met for their first scheduled commissioners’ meeting on April 13. The meeting primarily involved authorizing the purchases of varying new equipment for several departments. The rest of the meeting involved “general housekeeping” and the commissioners appointing residents to various committees. Commissioners Lisa Olsen,...
Long Beach, WA

Transit rolls out beach trolley service

LONG BEACH — Pacific Transit System recently took delivery of its newest vehicle, a 2011 Hometown Trolley Carriage that most recently worked in Camarillo, Calif., before a stop in Las Vegas for refurbishing. Transit bought the 19-passenger trolley, along with a different model from the city of Long Beach, to...
Pacific County, WA

United Way program provides free books by mail for kids age 0-5

The United Way of Grays Harbor has launched a Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program the singer started to provide free, age-appropriate books to kids age 0-5. Only 37% of children in Grays Harbor and Pacific County start school ready to succeed, according to a United Way statement. This program is working towards raising that percentage.
Pacific County, WA

Birding: Swans: Magnificent, large and stately

When spring arrives, birds become the star of the wildlife show, at least for me! The past few articles have featured the wood ducks and the hooded mergansers. Now it is time to turn our attention to the swans. Both the trumpeters and the tundras are staging at their favorite...
Pacific County, WA

Sudden popularity skews county home market

PACIFIC COUNTY — In the economic wreckage left by the national housing implosion a decade ago, more than a thousand houses were available to buy in south Pacific County. This week there were 31. When houses come on the market — particularly in desirable areas like Seaview and Surfside —...