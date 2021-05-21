Community Calendar

Matt Winters is 100% spot on in his May5 editorial in the Chinook Observer! I would underline that locals working in the service industry based on tourism do not make enough to even consider owning a home. This effect and others have been the basis of my argument for years to attract other industries that provide a wage where people can afford a newer car and live here without being paycheck to paycheck. Back in the mid 1980s, we used to pay a carpenter over $20 per hour (about $60 per hour in 2021 dollars). What happened?