Raiders, 49ers will play in preseason for first time in a decade

By Jerry Mcdonald
Marin Independent Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — The last time the 49ers played the Raiders in the exhibition season it was followed by statements from the mayors of both cities and the suspension of the series. Ten years will have passed since the Raiders and 49ers played in the preseason following an ugly night...

