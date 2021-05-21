newsbreak-logo
Keep kids safe on the farm this summer

By Erica Quinlan
agrinews-pubs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, Wis. — Three new, free safety booklets are available to provide guidelines for youth safety on farms. The books cover topics ranging from farm equipment operation to working with animals. It provides guidelines to help adults assign age- and ability-appropriate tasks to young people. “If we can get farm...

