newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Rain could finally let up this weekend

thehendersonnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Copious amounts of rain have soaked the ArkLaTex since early last week. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday evening indicated another wave of precipitation moving through. All the rain of late has put Shreveport over 5 inches above it's precipitation average for May according...

www.thehendersonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Extreme Weather#Flooding In Texas#Flash#Stormteam#Ktbs 3 2#Mega#Mega#Storm Team Doppler Radar#Rain#Precipitation Average#Toledo Bend#Live Coverage#La#Copious Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Flooding rain possible for some this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend as we had generally nice weather with the exception of some showers and storm developing yesterday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather on the way for the region. By the time the week is out, some in the viewing area could see more than five inches of rain. This is on top of all the rain that we saw across the region last week, and flooding could become a concern as we get later in the week. Temperatures this week will be warm but not hot as the rain will limit how warm we can get. But you should anticipate some muggy conditions as we go throughout the week.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Shreveport’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shreveport: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Shreveport, LATexarkana Gazette

Forecast calls for several more inches of rain this week

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Shreveport, LAUS News and World Report

Shreveport Kicks off $36 Million Drinking Water Renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project designed to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s, the Shreveport Times...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Storm Damage and Flooding Reported in NW Louisiana

Strong storms roared across the region last night leaving a path of destruction. Red River Parish was the hardest hit in northwest Louisiana with trees down across the parish. At least one home in Hall Summit was heavily damaged when a tree fell on the home. Power was knocked out...
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following lake in Louisiana Cross Bayou At Cross Lake affecting Caddo Parish. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cross Bayou At Cross Lake. * Until Thursday evening. * At 6:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 172.9 feet. * Flood pool stage is 173 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Cross Lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage this morning to a crest of 173.5 feet early this Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood pool stage by early Thursday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of access roads and boat ramps around the lake. Secure water craft and docks for high water. To control high water, expect the gates at the water treatment plant to remain open until the lake recedes to near the 171.1 foot conservation pool stage.
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belcher, or 19 miles north of Shreveport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher, Gilliam, Eastwood, Fosters, Alden Bridge, Ferguson, Fillmore, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Cavett and Ivan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Fosters, Forbing, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ferguson and Red Chute.
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...EASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, or 18 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 300 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported in Vivian. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod, Kildare, Karnack and Gray. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.