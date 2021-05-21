newsbreak-logo
Business

Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global

By Tali Arbel Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of...

www.stltoday.com
Businesswrkf.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
EconomyNewsbug.info

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

German Publisher Axel Springer in Talks to Buy Axios

In a sign of continuing consolidation in media all over the world, German publishing giant Axel Springer is in talks to buy up Axios in a deal said to be potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The information, which first reported the news, said Friday that Axios is seeking...
Los Angeles, CAphillytrib.com

Kevin Merida is named executive editor of Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times has named ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an acclaimed journalist who spent more than two decades at The Washington Post, as its next executive editor. Merida, 64, is a veteran reporter and editor; he worked at the Milwaukee Journal and Dallas Morning News before rising through the ranks at the Post as a political reporter, feature writer and national editor before serving, from 2013 to 2015, as managing editor for news and features, the second-ranking newsroom position.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Pew: A third of large newspapers had layoffs in 2020 due to pandemic

A third of large-circulation newspapers had to cut staff in 2020, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. Why it matters: The Pew study findings show how the coronavirus pandemic heavily impacted the media industry over the past year. The number of layoffs exceed those from 2019, when one quarter of large newspapers experienced layoffs.
BusinessNew York Post

Condé Nast may have a place in the Warner Media/Discovery merger

The billionaire Newhouse family’s significant stake in Discovery Inc. has some media watchers speculating that the magazine empire behind Vogue, the New Yorker and Vanity Fair could soon be folded into the entertainment juggernaut being formed by David Zaslov. On Monday, Discovery announced plans to merge with AT&T’s entertainment unit,...