Blake Shelton Keeps It Breezier Than Ever on ‘Body Language’: Album Review

It's a shame The Voice live rounds aren't a little longer because it feels like we're just getting started with the heft of the competition and the finale is already next week! But before we get ahead of ourselves: Tonight, we will be hearing from our Top 9 twice as they sing for five finale spots. First, they'll each sing solos of their choosing and then they'll be put into trios to sing songs celebrating the '70s. Oh, and as a little bonus, season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will be back to sing his new single with his coach Blake Shelton. That's a lot of music — let's get to it.