Saint Louis, MO

Sultan: My daughter is graduating, and letting go is harder than I expected

By Aisha Sultan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve thought about my daughter crossing the finish line of high school for years, but it still feels like it snuck up on me. At her fifth-grade graduation, I overheard a father tell another parent he had seven more years to go. He had a countdown to when he planned to ditch the suburbs of St. Louis for the beaches of Florida. I smiled because that same number had crossed my mind more than once. Sometimes it was in moments of extreme frustration or exhaustion — how much longer was I responsible for the day-to-day care of this child? Other times, it was during the escapist daydreaming parents do when they imagine being untethered from their kids’ school districts. How many years until we are free to move wherever beckons?

www.stltoday.com
