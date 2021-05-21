CIDA promotes Jannusch to engineering manager

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce the Company has reinstated the main patent of Noveda Technologies. The patent (US 8103465 B2) is titled 'System and Method For monitoring and Managing Energy Performance.' Noveda's patented monitoring solution integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide, across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors. The Company is excited about the possibilities for the future with the reinstatement of this patent and its new found focus to be a pure play Software as a Service (SaaS) provider.