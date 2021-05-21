newsbreak-logo
CIDA promotes Jannusch to engineering manager

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 2 days ago

Luke Jannusch has been promoted to engineering manager at CIDA. He has more than seven years of experience in the industry designing projects in sectors such as multifamily, health care, hospitality, industrial, commercial, nonprofit and food processing. In addition, Jannusch has performed more than 300 mechanical projects for new and existing structures.

