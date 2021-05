Text description provided by the architects. The void is the instrument of construction in the Nish House. The composition techniques used in this house, built in the ’70s, were to bring back and shape new perspective views, which were hidden in the previous project. This was done to create a new atmosphere of immersion and connection with the surrounding nature. The void as the measure of the different parts has been shaped following the various depths of the interior environment and at the same time, showing the visual distances between inside and outside.