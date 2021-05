The Metropolitan Area of Barcelona (AMB), public administration of the metropolitan territory of Barcelona, has been using SIRAM products for the access control to its headquarters in Barcelona since they were installed in 2011 by Securitas, Innova’s Gold partner in the market of the safety. We are happy to announce that 10 years later, AMB continues to renew its trust in Innova and has updated our SIRAM product to the latest version of SIRAM OCR5 and SIRAM Access Suite.