'I hope they feel that they aren’t alone': Spokane-based nonbinary Asian American artist prioritizes representation in their art
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Asian American nonbinary artist in Spokane hopes to pave the way for others with a message of self-acceptance. As Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month continues, KREM has recognized talented individuals who stand against racism, and speak through art. Remelisa Cullitan is a nonbinary Asian American artist. To be nonbinary means someone identifies as gender-neutral.www.krem.com