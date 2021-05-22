'I hope they feel that they aren’t alone': Spokane-based nonbinary Asian American artist prioritizes representation in their art

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has a strong connection to the Hawaiian Islands, especially when it comes to dancing. “I love when people love Hawaii and want to learn about it too,” Mary Ann Souza said. She owns the Northwest Hula Company. She said with hula dancing so many people want to learn more about the Hawaiian culture so she does everything she can to preserve and teach it. Up With KREM’s Danamarie McNicholl had the opportunity to take a hula dancing lesson from Mary Ann who was born and raised in Hawaii.