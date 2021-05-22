Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Kiowa, Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm located near Queens Reservoir, or 13 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Dopper radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov