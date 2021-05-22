LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s Smackdown felt like a true end of an era. For as much credit as Roman Reigns deserves for his role as lead of the Smackdown brand, Daniel Bryan as the would-be and eventual challenger to him was the backbone of so much possibility since last Summerslam. Bryan was the pitch perfect foil for the Reigns mob boss character, and while it is time for something fresh, the loss of Bryan on Smackdown is going to be felt for a long, long time. This is now Cesaro’s chance to shine. Without competition from the best babyface in all of WWE, Cesaro is now in sink or swim territory. The show ending uppercuts just might show he is ready for the sea.