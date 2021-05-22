LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS
The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live with Michael Cole welcoming us to the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. He's joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole introduces a Parade of Champions on the stage. We see new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Cole hypes tonight's Fatal 4 Way for the Intercontinental Title, saying it will be the main event.