The company that is conducting a hand recount of nearly 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots conducted an election audit in rural Pennsylvania county at the request of a state senator who has been a prominent advocate of the "Stop the Steal" movement that has spread baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump. The post Wake Technology Services audited a Pennsylvania election as part of the #StopTheSteal movement <h2 class='secondary-title' style='font-size:26px'><i>The company is now spearheading the hand recount of the Maricopa County election</i></h2>