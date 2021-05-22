newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin County's health officer search down to three finalists

By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 1 day ago

Managing the public health impacts of Gallatin County’s rapid growth is a key issue for the three finalists to be the county’s next health officer. The three finalists emphasized the importance of addressing the region’s housing crisis and making progress on mental health issues during a public forum Thursday night. The three finalists to replace current Health Officer Matt Kelley are Lori Christenson, Junie Delizo, and Leslie Carroll.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
Gallatin County, MT
Health
Local
Montana Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Mental Health#Affordable Housing#Community Health Services#State Department#Emergency Department#Christenson Delizo#The University Of Montana#The Board Of Health#Interim Health Officer#Interim Officer#Public Housing#Health Issues#June#Las Cruces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Gallatin County, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County on the decline

COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County continued to decline this week. The 7-day rolling average of daily cases was 13.6 per 100,000 residents on Thursday, a 20% decline from the week before. The rate of positive tests to those administered declined by 13% from last week. According to the county’s weekly...
Gallatin County, MTKULR8

Gallatin County rescinds mask rule

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department has rescinded the mask mandate effective Friday. GCCHD Health Officer Matt Kelly said in a release from GCCHD the county has rescinded the mask rule as of Friday even though the Board of Health originally decided to keep it in place until May 27.
Gallatin County, MTexplorebigsky.com

Health Officer rescinds county mask rule

BOZEMAN – Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued yesterday, and on improving epidemiology of our COVID-19 outbreak in Gallatin County, Health Officer Matt Kelley is rescinding the local Health Officer order related to face coverings, effective today. This decision is based on a number of factors:
Gallatin County, MTNBCMontana

Gallatin Co. lifts mask mandate

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Friday, Gallatin County joined other counties in Montana that have been lifting mask mandates. Health officer Matt Kelley rescinded the county's mandate. Kelley says the decision is based on recent guidance from the CDC, improving COVID-19 numbers in the county and vaccine supply. He added masks...
Gallatin County, MTthreeforksvoice.com

Health Board keeps in force rule, discusses HB 257

The Gallatin-City Board of Health voted last week to keep in force the current face covering rule until it expires, while also publicly discussing the recently passed HB 257 which will limit the authority of local governments. The face mask rule remains in force until May 27. According to a...
Gallatin County, MTthreeforksvoice.com

Gallatin County Offering Vaccine Appointments for 12-15 Year Olds

In anticipation of soon receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 years old, the Gallatin County City-County Health Department (GCHD) will be expanding appointments for that age group in our upcoming vaccine clinics. Gallatin County residents can simply visit healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines and...
Gallatin County, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Application deadline extended for participants on Madison River Work Group

People with Madison Valley business interests encouraged to apply. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking additional applicants for the Madison River Work Group. The general application period closed April 23, however more applications are needed from people with Madison Valley business interests. The application deadline for these positions will be extended to May 26.
Willow Creek, MTthreeforksvoice.com

Willow Creek voters deny mill levy increase

Voters in Willow Creek decided against General Fund Mill Levy in last week’s School Election. In unofficial results from the Gallatin County Election’s Office, the levy failed by a vote of 49 (48.04 percent) to 53 (51.96 percent). Voters did elect two Board of Trustee members in the May 4...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

Southwest Montana COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Health departments across southwest Montana are scheduling clinics for ages 12 and up after the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. Below you can click on the health department's name hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone ages 12...
Gallatin County, MTthreeforksvoice.com

Detention Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Recently the Gallatin County Detention Center marked the 10th anniversary of the first inmates moving into the current Detention Center, a project the voters of Gallatin County approved in 2008. At the Gallatin County Detention Center, we have worked to improve public safety and the quality of life in Gallatin...
Gallatin County, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

COVID cases in Gallatin County trending downward

The number of COVID-19 cases in the county have been slowly decreasing in number in recent weeks, with about 16 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. That’s significantly lower than the 25 cases per 100,000 people that the Centers for Disease Control and...
Helena, MTLynchburg News and Advance

New law blocks health mandates that affect businesses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill Friday that prohibits actions — such as those taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — that would affect the bottom line for businesses. As a result of the new law, both Lewis and Clark and...
Montana StatePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Best County to Retire in Montana Just Down the Road

You always want to retire in a spot where you can live comfortably and cost of living won't cost an arm and a leg. Stacker courtesy of MSN Lifestyle came out with a list of the best county to retire in every state and luckily for us, the best is just down the road from the Gallatin Valley. Stacker has determined that Broadwater County in Montana is the best county for retirement for Montana.