Gallatin County's health officer search down to three finalists
Managing the public health impacts of Gallatin County’s rapid growth is a key issue for the three finalists to be the county’s next health officer. The three finalists emphasized the importance of addressing the region’s housing crisis and making progress on mental health issues during a public forum Thursday night. The three finalists to replace current Health Officer Matt Kelley are Lori Christenson, Junie Delizo, and Leslie Carroll.www.bozemandailychronicle.com