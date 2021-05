This upcoming next generation of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is probably the most fitting, as this new generation of BMW 4 Series in general is far more of a grand touring car than its predecessor. In fact, adding two doors might make perfect sense for the 4 Series, as it will provide additional practicality to what is already a fantastic cruiser, even if it will ruin some of the Coupe’s looks. In some new spy photos, we get to see the new BMW M440i Gran Coupe doing some camouflaged testing on public roads. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)