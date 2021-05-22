Softball: Wayne Trace powers past LCC

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its dean’s list for the March session for the College of Applied Technologies. Local students making the list include Leland Hackworth of Ada; Liam Preston of Alger; Mitch Wilkins of Delphos; Josh Smoll of Elida; Nolan German of Fort Jennings; Brian Edwards of Kalida; Patrick Boldt of Leipsic; Caleb Bowerman, Matthew Cave, John Clark, Derek Dennis, Joshua Orr, Jonathan Rohdes, James Watson and Timothy Winecoff of Lima; Kyle Riethman of Minster; Joshua Niekamp of New Bremen; Wyatt Childress of New Knoxville; Shawna Williams of Ottawa; Michael Miles of Ottoville; Jay Brown of Rockford; Nathan Gates of St. Marys; Matthew Macklin of Spencerville and Jared Brown, Seth Cummins, Kyle Lenhart, Dylan Schultz and Trent Lehman of Wapakoneta.