Oregon latest state to turn its COVID vaccine rollout into a million dollar lottery

(The Center Square) – Every vaccinated Oregonian age 18 and older have a shot at winning $1 million, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday. The prize applies to any Oregonian who at least one shot of COVID vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 will all have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships. One Oregonian in each of the state's 36 counties will also have a chance to win a $10,000 prize. The contest applies to the undocumented, Brown said Friday.