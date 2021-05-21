newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon latest state to turn its COVID vaccine rollout into a million dollar lottery

By Tim Gruver
bluemountaineagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Every vaccinated Oregonian age 18 and older have a shot at winning $1 million, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday. The prize applies to any Oregonian who at least one shot of COVID vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 will all have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships. One Oregonian in each of the state's 36 counties will also have a chance to win a $10,000 prize. The contest applies to the undocumented, Brown said Friday.

www.bluemountaineagle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
State
Ohio State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Global Health#Oregon College#Vaccination Rates#Johnson Johnson#The Oregon Lottery#Oha#The Governor S Office#The Treasurer S Office#Oregonians#Stanford University#Buckeye#Ohioans#New Yorkers#Cdc#Covid Vaccine#Federal Vaccination Sites#Vaccination Statistics#Vaccinated Residents#Vaccinated Ohioans Ages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StateConnecticut Post

Gov.: Mask requirement lifted for fully vaccinated in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance means...
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon businesses should await OHA guidance on new CDC changes, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Though Governor Kate Brown said on Thursday that Oregon will embrace the CDC's newly-loosened mask and distancing guidance, Oregon officials say that the responsibility for verifying vaccination status will fall on businesses and other organizations if they want to follow the new recommendations. State epidemiologist Dr. Dean...
Oregon StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Umatilla County health official wary as Oregon echoes CDC masking lift

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state will immediately follow new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for lifting mask and distancing requirements for fully vaccinated people. In a statement Thursday, May 13, Brown said the federal guidance is another sign the COVID-19 pandemic is coming...
Public Healthijpr.org

Gov. Brown Says Fully Vaccinated Oregonians (Mostly) Do Not Need To Wear Masks

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday she would immediately have the state follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask requirements. Prior to the announcement, the CDC issued new guidance stating that fully vaccinated adults can safely resume indoor and outdoor activities without masks or distancing, including large gatherings.
Public Healthbluemountaineagle.com

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated in most places

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks in most places. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that Oregon would be following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control stating individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing. "Oregonians now...
Lotteryatlanticcitynews.net

Roundup: U.S. states use lottery to reverse slump in COVID-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. states of New York and Maryland kicked off their own versions of COVID-19 vaccination lottery to reverse the slumping trend of inoculation, while the pioneer state Ohio has achieved a 28 percent increase of vaccine shots since its program started last week. DRAMATIC HIKE.
Public Healthklpw.com

Parson Touts COVID Vaccine Rollout

Governor Parson continues to tout Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The governor Tweeted yesterday that nearly 66-percent of Missourians 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. He added that 76-percent of that same age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio to detail registrant figures for Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state planned Monday to announce how many adults and children registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program, with participants hoping to win either the $1 million prize for adults or a full-ride college scholarship for children. The Department of Health said last week that more...
Oregon Stateswiowanewssource.com

Oregon bets lottery will boost vaccinations

Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of Oregonians who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. About half of the people living in Oregon are either fully or partially vaccinated. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Ohio StatePosted by
WOKV

Ohio's 1st million-dollar vaccine lottery winner to be revealed Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident will find out Wednesday night if they're getting a million-dollar check to go with their clean bill of health. The state will announce the first winners of its highly anticipated "Vaxx-a-Million" sweepstakes, which is offered to all residents who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. More than 2.7 million adults entered the drawing for the $1 million prize and over 104,000 12- to 17-year-olds entered the competition to receive a full college scholarship to a state school.
Oregon Statenewslincolncounty.com

A Welcomed Message From Oregon Governor Kate Brown

The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidance for lifting mask and social distancing requirements for. fully-vaccinated individuals. It is yet another sign that, if we all continue to do our part, the pandemic is coming closer to an end. Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which...
Ohio Stateinsideedition.com

Ohio Coronavirus Vaccinations Spike After State Announces $1 Million Lottery

Coronavirus vaccinations have spiked in Ohio, where the governor recently announced the "Vax-a-Million" lottery, which will hand out five $1 million payments to winning residents who have been jabbed. State health officials said this week that more than 25,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been given just two days after Mike...
Oregon StateThesiuslaw News

Oregon reacts to changing COVID-19 restrictions

May 15, 2021 — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released several updates this week regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the changing guidelines for vaccinated populations. This comes after announcements made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 13. “Today, the CDC issued new guidance for lifting...